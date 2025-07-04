Putin-Trump conversation indicates interest in fixing Russia-US relations — magazine

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump confirms the mutual interest in restoring bilateral relations, Newsweek reported.

According to the magazine, renewed contact between Trump and Putin appears to reflect a mutual interest in improving relations between the United States and Russia, which deteriorated significantly during the conflict in Ukraine. The conversation between the US and Russian leaders came just two days after Putin had his first direct phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in nearly three years, the magazine recalled.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation. It was their fourth conversation in a month and a half and their sixth since the beginning of the year. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders lasted almost an hour. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, among other issues. Additionally, during the conversation, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of exchanging films that promote the traditional values shared by Russia and the US presidential administration.