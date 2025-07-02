Iranian nuclear facilities seriously damaged by US strikes — top Iranian diplomat

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Iran’s nuclear facilities sustained serious damage in the US’ strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged," he said in an interview with CBS News. "The Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government," the top Iranian diplomat explained.

"I do not have accurate information regarding the damage," he added. "We need to wait until the reports come in to see, whether or not they will be able to be relaunched or if they will be relaunched," Araghchi explained.

"According to the fatwa that is a religious decree by the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution, nuclear weaponry has no place whatsoever in the security doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is religiously forbidden," the Iranian foreign minister concluded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan had been obliterated. The White House assured that Iran did not manage to take out nuclear materials from these sites ahead of the strikes. In turn, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that the US was overstating the success of its attacks.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.