Pentagon suspends deliveries of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has suspended deliveries of air defense system missiles and precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to depleted stockpiles, Politico reported citing sources.

According to the report, the decision to halt the shipments was initiated by US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby. It followed an internal review of US ammunition stockpiles, which raised concerns over the sharp decline in the overall number of artillery shells, air defense missiles, and precision-guided munitions.

Politico sources noted that the decision to suspend certain aid deliveries, originally approved under former US President Joe Biden’s administration, was made in early June but has only now gone into effect.

When asked by TASS to comment on the Politico publication, the Pentagon stated that the US Armed Forces are "fully equipped to deter against any threat." According to Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, "Our service members are fully equipped to deter against any threat, and the Senate’s recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill ensures that our weapons and defense systems are modernized to protect against 21st century threats for generations to come.".