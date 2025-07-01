Top Iranian diplomat blames US for derailing nuclear talks

TEHRAN, July 1. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed the United States for derailing the negotiating process on the Iranian nuclear dossier and compromising the very essence of diplomacy, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"The Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) and the United States’ military aggression against our country was staged when Iran was at the negotiating table and it was the United States who betrayed the talks and diplomacy," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel, quoting him as saying during a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

According to the ministry, the top diplomat slammed the positions of a number of European countries that did not condemn the US and Israeli strikes against Iran and noted that their rhetoric can only complicate further talks.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.