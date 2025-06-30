Trump claims no interaction with Iran follоwing US strikes on nuclear facilities

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has claimed no interaction with Iran’s representatives following Washington’s strikes on the Islamic republic’s nuclear facilities and refuted reports of any proposals made to Tehran.

"Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid "road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

On June 29, Coons, as aired by Fox News, suggested that Trump intends to hold talks with Iran and is ready to offer Tehran a deal similar to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed during the Obama administration, who, in the senator’s opinion, offered Iran "tens of billions of dollars of incentives and reduced sanctions in exchange for abandoning their nuclear program."

Earlier, Trump refuted a CNN report that the White House had allegedly offered Tehran $30 billion in investments to develop its peaceful nuclear program in exchange for abandoning the uranium enrichment project.

Iranian nuclear issue

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany struck a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 to address the crisis over its nuclear program. Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran in Vienna since April 2021, seeking to restore the JCPOA in its original form, without achieving any specific results.

In response to Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, in 2020, the Iranian parliament passed a law outlining a strategic plan to remove sanctions and protect the Iranian people’s interests. As part of this plan, Iran scaled back several obligations under the nuclear deal, particularly by suspending inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) beyond the safeguard agreement related to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and prohibiting the use of stringent monitoring measures.

Upon his return to the White House in 2025, Trump signed an executive order on restoring the policy of maximum pressure on Iran and threatened it with the use of military force unless Tehran agrees to a new deal with Washington. Representatives from Iran and the US held five rounds of talks on the nuclear program in April-May. The negotiation process was suspended over the launch of Israel’s military operation against Iran and the US’ strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that followed.