IAEA experts saw no signs of creating nuclear weapons by Iran — head

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saw no signs indicating that Iran’s nuclear program was aimed at creating nuclear weapons, but they did not have full information, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

When asked whether there were any signs of a potential nuclear weapons program in Iran, Grossi replied: "We didn't see them. We didn't see a program that was aiming in that direction, but at the same time, they were not answering very, very important questions that were pending. So this is the truth."

In his words, the IAEA, "has had a very honest assessment of the situation" around Iran’s nuclear program.

"And there were many, I can assure you, there were many that were saying, ‘in your report, you must say that they have nuclear weapons, or they are very close to have nuclear weapons.’ And we didn't. We simply didn't, because this was not what we were seeing," the IAEA chief said.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program. Preliminary assessments indicate that the US attack only postponed Tehran’s acquisition of a nuclear bomb by several months. The stockpiles of enriched uranium were not destroyed, and the centrifuges are not damaged, the source noted. In turn, Rubio told Politico that these media reports were "false" and "did not accurately reflect what’s happening."

US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on June 25 that US strikes definitely took away Iran’s ability to build nuclear weapons.They said Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were de-facto obliterated. Besides, the White House assured that Iran failed to evacuate fissure materials from these sites in time.