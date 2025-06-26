Khamenei says Iran attains victory over US

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS Iran has achieved a significant victory over the United States, according to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He declared, "My second congratulation is for the triumph of our beloved Iran over the American regime. The United States directly intervened in the conflict because it feared that, without its intervention, the Zionist regime would face total destruction." Khamenei’s remarks were conveyed through his official press service.

According to the Iranian leader, Washington "has achieved nothing in this war."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by American bombers on June 22 were allegedly completely destroyed. Israel launched a military operation against Iran on June 13. Less than a day later, Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack. The US entered the conflict nine days after its escalation: on June 22, American forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile attack on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid air base in Qatar. Trump later said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire came into effect on June 24.