WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Russia would not attack NATO countries as long as he remained in the White House, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, during the main session of the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump "vowed" that Russia would not pose a threat and praised the alliance's efforts to increase defense spending.

In addition, the newspaper's sources noted that the leaders of European NATO countries praised the US leader for encouraging them to increase military spending, and some highly assessed the US Air Force's airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

On June 19, at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of the world's leading news agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin called claims that Russia was planning to attack European countries and NATO "lies and nonsense."