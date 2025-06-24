Gulf states say support cease-fire between Iran, Israel

DOHA, June 24. /TASS/. The nations of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC) have backed a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, calling on them to exercise restraint, GCC Ministerial Council said after an extraordinary meeting.

"The Ministerial Council welcomed the ceasefire announcement by His Excellency President Donald Trump," Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi read out the statement at a press conference.

GCC commended Qatar's efforts to mediate and achieve a ceasefire to maintain security and stability in the region and called for maximum restraint, sparing the region and its peoples the dangers of war.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.