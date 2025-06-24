Ceasefire violations, Trump's calls to 'calm down': conflict between Israel, Iran

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. The Israeli army attacked a radar station near Tehran in response to two Iranian rocket attacks after a ceasefire came in force, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Iran previously denied the violation of the ceasefire and said that Israel had attacked the neighborhoods of the cities of Babol and Babolsar in northern Iran after the truce had been announced by US President Donald Trump.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with both sides of the conflict and said that Israel "needs to calm down."

TASS has compiled the main facts about the situation in the Middle East.

Violation of ceasefire agreement

The Israeli Air Force attacked a radar station north of Tehran, the Kan television and radio company reported, adding that the target was of a symbolic character. Netanyahu, having spoken with Trump, reduced the scale of the strikes, the attack was limited to this target and "Israel refrained from further blows," the prime minister's office said.

The strike was a response to a morning rocket launch towards Israel, which Tel Aviv considered a violation of the ceasefire.

US reaction

Trump earlier assured on Truth Social that Israel was not going to attack Iran: "All planes will turn around and head home." He also wrote that "nobody will be hurt," and that the ceasefire remains in force.

Before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, the US president spoke curtly about the situation: "[Israel and Iran has been fighting] so long and so hard that they don’t know what they’re doing." He expressed dissatisfaction with both sides of the conflict. Speaking about Israel's actions, Trump noted that "these guys got to calm down."

Declaration of a ceasefire

On Monday night, Trump said that both sides had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire about six hours after his statement, that is, around 7:00 a.m. Moscow time. Netanyahu’s office said that Israel agreed to the ceasefire, as it considers its main objective in the operation - to eliminate the threat of Tehran's missile and nuclear programs - to be completed. In a statement, the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic noted that Iran had won the conflict with Israel, forcing it to stop its aggression.