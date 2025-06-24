Another European national detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel — agency

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. One more national of a European country has been detained by officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military unit in western Iran, on suspicion of working for Israel, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the IRGC.

According to the agency, the man was detained in the Hormozgan province while gathering information about Iranian military facilities. It did not say however which country the man is a citizen of.

On June 23, Iranian authorities attested a European national for spying for Israel. According to the Iranian authorities, the man entered Iran as a tourist. His mission was to set up intelligence networks, collect information, and disable anti-missile systems.