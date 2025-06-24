Trump hopes China will purchase oil not only from Iran but also from US

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that China will purchase oil not only from Iran but from the United States as well.

"China can now continue to purchase oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the US, also," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. He meant his previous statements that Israel and Iran agreed to cease fire and later to end the armed conflict between them.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.