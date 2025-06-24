Israel hit two hospitals in Tehran on June 23 — agency

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. Israel attacked five Iranian hospitals, two of them in Tehran, on June 23, Tasnim news agency quoted Iran's Deputy Health Minister Abbas Abadeh as saying.

"About five hospitals in the country have come under attack, and two of them, the Shahid Motahari Hospital and the Labafinejad Hospital in Tehran, were attacked last night," Tasnim news agency reported.

Over the past 12 days, a dozen or more ambulances have been attacked, killing four medics and injuring many Red Crescent health workers, the report said.