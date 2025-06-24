Tehran did not reveal full capabilities in US base strike — Iran’s first vice president

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces demonstrated only part of their full capabilities during the strike on the US Al Udeid military airbase in Qatar, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said.

"This operation, as its name suggests, heralded victory, and the enemy acknowledged defeat. <...> Our enemies have now recognized Iran and Iranians’ capabilities. Considering we have not shown everything we are capable of," Aref stated as quoted by the Iranian state broadcaster.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.