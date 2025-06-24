Iranian diplomat says attack on US base in Qatar was 'self-defense'

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. The Iranian attack on the American Al Udeid base was an act of self-defense and did not target friendly Qatar, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei said.

"Iranian military attacks on the US Al Udeid military base were self-defensive in nature and were carried out in full accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the June 22 unprovoked US aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This act of self-defense was not directed at Qatar, our friendly neighbor, as we have an excellent relationship based on a long history," the diplomat wrote on his X page.

According to Baghaei, "Iran is still fully committed to its policy of good neighborliness with respect to Qatar and other neighbors." "We are fully determined to make sure that the US and Israeli criminal aggression and their malicious policies against Iran do not come between us and our brotherly regional countries," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.