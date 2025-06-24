Iranian Foreign Minister says no ceasefire agreement with Israel has been reached yet

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that, as of now, there is no agreement in place regarding a ceasefire with Israel.

"At present, there is no agreement on a ceasefire or a cessation of hostilities. <…> A final decision regarding the end of military operations will be made by us at a later time," the minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire to take effect in the coming hours.

Reuters reported earlier citing an Iranian official that Iranian authorities have accepted the US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel, mediated by Qatar. Other sources also told the agency that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani persuaded Tehran to accept Washington’s proposal after US President Donald Trump informed Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire.