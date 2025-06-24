Iran warned of strike on Al Udeid base, US believes Tehran did not seek escalation — Vance

NEW YORK, June 24. /TASS/. Iran provided advance notice to the United States of its intent to strike the American Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, and Washington believes that Tehran did not seek to further escalate the hostilities, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"As the President [Donald Trump] said, they (the Iranian authorities - TASS) actually gave us a warning. And we think they gave us the warning because they didn’t want to kill Americans and they didn’t want to escalate [the conflict]," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The exchange of attacks has continued. The United States entered the armed conflict nine days after it escalated: on the night of June 22, US forces struck three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was inflicted.