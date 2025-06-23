No US casualties after Iranian attack on Al Udeid base in Qatar — US defense official

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. No casualties among US troops have so far been reported from the US Al Udeid airbase in Qatar after an Iranian attack, a US defense official told TASS.

"I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time, there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available," he said.

The Iranian state-run broadcasting company reported earlier that Tehran had launched a military operation against the US airbase at Al Udeid in Qatar.