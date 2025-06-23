Iranian army confirms attack on US military base in Qatar

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. Iran has launched a "powerful and destructive" missile attack on the US military base Al-Udeid in Qatar in response to American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Iranian army said in a statement.

It said that the operation was named "News of Victory" and was carried out by a decision of the Supreme National Security Council and with the participation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army).

"Under no circumstances will Iran leave unanswered encroachments on its territorial integrity, sovereignty and national security," the statement said.