Mali hopes for further development of relations with Russia in various spheres — president

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Mali hopes for further expansion of cooperation with Moscow in various areas, the republic's interim president, General Assimi Goita, said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Russia and Mali have good bilateral relations and we hope to develop them in a similar vein," he noted. "We cooperate in many spheres, including transportation, security, culture, sports, and energy." "This speaks to the effectiveness and trust that our relations have," the Malian leader emphasized. "I am convinced that this official visit will help strengthen ties between our countries."

This is Goita's second visit to Russia. The Russian president and his Malian counterpart previously met on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in 2023 and held seven telephone conversations.

The Kremlin said earlier that Putin and Goita would discuss the implementation of previously reached agreements, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, and outline further joint steps to foster cooperation in various areas.

The leaders are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements, in particular on basic relations between Russia and Mali, on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission, and on cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy.