Strikes on Iran threaten to destroy global nuclear nonproliferation regime — IAEA

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. Even as the military escalation over Iran's nuclear program threatens to destroy the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, the chance for diplomacy remains, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors.

"We are meeting today in the midst of a serious conflict, involving three IAEA member states, during which Iran’s nuclear sites are coming under attack. The weight of this conflict risks collapsing the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. But there is still a path for diplomacy," he said.

Grossi said further escalation of the conflict and mutual strikes may reach "unimaginable levels" threatening the whole system of international security formed over decades after the end of World War II.

Iran and Israel, Grossi said, must make peace. For this, first of all, it is necessary to bring both sides back to the negotiating table. He also noted that IAEA inspectors must be allowed to visit Iran’s nuclear facilities, which, in his opinion, is also an integral part of the de-escalation process.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. Mutual blows continue. Both sides have reported deaths and injuries and admitted that several targets were hit on their territories.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, the American Air Force attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.