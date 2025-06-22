Iran calls on IAEA to take measures following US strikes on its nuclear facilities

DUBAI, June 22. /TASS/. Iran insists that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launch an investigation against the United States and take relevant measures following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, chief the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said in a letter to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the Tasnim news agency, which saw the document, Eslami expressed protest against the attacks on facilities in Nataz, Fordow, and Isfahan, slamming the United States’ actions as a flagrant violation of international law, which prohibits attacks on civilian nuclear infrastructure.

The AEOI chief also stressed that his country reserves the right to defend its own national interests, including potential measures against the IAEA chief’s "personal inaction and complicity.".