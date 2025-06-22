US can establish good relations with Iran if it gives up nuclear ambitions — JD Vance

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The United States will be able to establish good relations with Iran if it gives up its nuclear ambitions and does not strike American forces in response to Washington's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

"With Iran we actually want peace, but we want peace in the context of them not having a nuclear weapons program," he said in an interview with NBC News.

The Vice President added that Washington "can have a good relationship with the Iranians," but Tehran should not attack American troops in the Middle East or seek nuclear weapons.