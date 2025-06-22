US will bog down in regional conflict if Iran retaliates, Swiss expert warns

GENEVA, June 22. /TASS/. Washington will get bogged down in the conflict in the region in case Iran retaliates at US bases in Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf, Hicheme Lehmici, secretary of the Geneva Interpational Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) and lecturer at the SWISS UMEF University of Applied Sciences Institute, told TASS.

According to Lehmici, there are no doubts that the Iranians "are still capable of retaliating thanks to their missile potential." And they are sure to do this, he said, adding that the United States "should get prepared for attacks on American bases and American interests worldwide," in particular in Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf region. In the long run, Washington will be "bogged down in the conflict in the region," he warned.

He did not rule out potential attacks on "petrochemical industrial facilities" in the Middle East, as well as on "countries which actually participated in this operation against Iran," including the United Kingdom and several Gulf countries that "participated passively." Apart from that, Iran may take economic measures, such as shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said overnight to June 22 that the United States had attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, namely Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow, and urged Iran to cease the conflict. Until now, Iran has been daily attacked by Israel since June 13. Israel’s declared objective was to demolish Iran’s missile and nuclear program.