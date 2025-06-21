Tourist damages 17th-century painting in Uffizi Gallery when falling

ROME, June 21. /TASS/. A tourist visiting an exhibition at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence tripped and fell, damaging a 17th-century painting, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

According to it, the painting is a 1690 portrait of Ferdinando de Medici by Nicoletto (Niccolo Cassana). The lower part of the canvas, which depicts the boot of the famous Florentine duke, is torn. The visitor may have tripped on the step installed to prevent people from approaching the painting.

This is not the first such incident in Italy. Earlier this year, a visitor to a museum in Brescia, northern Italy, also tripped and fell, damaging a 16th-century painting. Recently, tourists damaged a piece from a modern art exhibition in Verona — a chair made of Swarovski crystals — by sitting on it to take a photo.