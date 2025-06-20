China uses US efforts to stifle its growth as fuel to surge forward — deputy premier

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The United States’ attempts to contain China’s scientific and technical development only motivate it to further surge ahead, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“As China has proven in recent years, the stronger the blow, the swifter the progress and development,” the senior Chinese official said, commenting on Washington’s policy course to push down Beijing’s scientific and tech advancement. “The Americans are trying to block the development of our science and technologies, this did not happen today or yesterday, they have been doing this for decades, but all their attempts are merely making us stronger where they are delivering the blow,” he explained.

According to Ding, “today’s restrictions are merely stimulating tomorrow’s development.”

