Chinese vice premier calls on countries to stick to their international commitments

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called on global powers to observe their international commitments, refrain from hypocrisy and promote stability in the world.

"I understand that global powers must, first of all, carry out their international commitments, direct their efforts toward defending the UN-centric world order and observe the principle of the sovereign equality of states, no matter big or small, defend international justice and equality, keep their promises and steer clear of hypocrisy, as well as promote stability in the world," he told the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"China is a responsible world power, serving as a stabilizing factor amid the global turmoil. We are ready to work together with all countries, toward global prosperity," he stressed.