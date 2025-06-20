Israeli top brass calls on people to be ready for long campaign against Iran

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir has warned the Israelis that the campaign against Iran may be long.

"We are preparing for a wide range of possible developments. We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude, against such an enemy, we must be ready for a prolonged campaign," he said. "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) is prepared. Day by day, our freedom to operate is expanding, and the enemy’s is narrowing."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Since then, Tel Aviv and Tehran have been exchanging strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.