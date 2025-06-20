Trump should not expect ‘small and victorious’ war against Iran — Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is in currently in a desperate need for a "small and victorious war," but a potential conflict with Iran will be neither small nor victorious, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

In his words, Trump "has not proven to be effective as far as his other policies are concerned."

"What about Canada? What about Greenland? What about the Ukrainian crisis? He is in a dire need of a ‘small and victorious war.’ If he eyes Iran in that regard, he is making a colossal mistake, because this war will be neither small nor victorious," Kosachev said.

Earlier, the US president did not rule out the possibility of US strikes on Iran. The Axios news website reported on June 17, citing sources, that Trump was seriously considering joining the war and launching a US strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.