Iran launches Sejil medium-range missile in combat conditions for first time — news agency

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran has launched its Sejil two-stage, medium-range ballistic missile in combat conditions for the first time, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces), Tehran launched three such missiles into Israeli territory.

The IRGC added that previous operations have succeeded in destroying the Israeli air defense system. As in the past, the military emphasized that the missile attacks will be targeted and continuous.

The Sejil is a two-stage, medium-range ballistic missile with a maximum range of 2,000 kilometers. It was first tested in 2008.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.