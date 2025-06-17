Resolution of Iran crisis should lead to regional de-escalation — G7 leaders

OTTAWA, June 17. /TASS/. The resolution of the Iran crisis should result in a broader de-escalation in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the leaders of the Group of Seven said in a joint statement released by the Canadian government on Monday.

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the G7 leaders said in a statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran at the summit in Canada.