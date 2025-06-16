West gave green light to Israel’s attacks on journalists as it did in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Just like Ukraine, Israel was granted total immunity from being prosecuted over attacks on journalists, Christelle Neant, the editor-in-chief of the International Reporters agency and a war reporter working in Donbass, told TASS.

Commenting on the Israeli strike that targeted the headquarters of Iran’s state-run broadcaster IRIB, Neant said: "Regretfully, the IDF strike on IRIB headquarters is not the first Israeli attack on journalists. We need to keep in mind that the Israeli army has already killed over 200 journalists in Palestine. And no serious statements in connection with these violations of the Geneva Convention followed from Western countries, who support Israel."

"We see that both Israel and Ukraine have been granted by the West full immunity in connection with these war crimes," the journalist added.

She emphasized that "Israel, just like the Ukrainian army and the government, is very much afraid of the truth, afraid of journalists, because they publish the truth about the IDF’s war crimes."

"It’s a crying shame! I repeat that journalists are protected by the Geneva Convention, and it is absolutely unacceptable to bomb a place where journalists are working, if the military knows about it," Neant added.