MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Israel is prepared for any scenario, including a full-scale war with Iran, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, told TASS in response to a request for comment.

"Israel is prepared for any development," Gendelman said.

He stressed that Israel "first and foremost relies on its own military forces and capabilities, both in defense and offense.".