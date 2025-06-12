Israeli attack on aid distribution site in Gaza kills ten people — TV

DUBAI, June 12. /TASS/. At least ten people were killed in an Israeli attack on a crowd of Palestinians at an aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. Some 200 people suffered injuries.

Al Jazeera also reported massive air and artillery strikes on the southern part of the enclave, including the city of Khan Yunis.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.