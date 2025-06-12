RIO DE JANEIRO, June 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has requested an opportunity to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the G7 summit, which will be held in the Alberta Province in Canada on June 15-17, from the country’s administration, the GloboNews TV channel reported, citing sources in the republic’s government.

Sources did not specify whether the president agreed to have a meeting with Zelensky, though they confirmed that a meeting had been requested by Kiev.

The Metropoles paper reported in May that Zelensky had been sending letters to Lula da Silva for over a year and a half asking for a meeting, but he never received a response.