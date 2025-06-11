NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. US economist Jeffrey Sachs has accused Ukraine's Western allies of destroying the country.

"The Friends of Ukraine, so called, are the ones that are completely destroying Ukraine. The Friends of Ukraine, so called, are the ones that tell Ukraine to fight on," Sachs told US journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview. "It's like being the coach in a boxing match, and your guy is being bloodied and being hit and being destroyed in the battle, and you say - go, I'm on your side," he added.

The economist also underscored that the West continues encouraging the war despite its devastating consequences for Ukraine.