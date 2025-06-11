EU, Spain, Britain reach political agreement on status of Gibraltar

MADRID, June 11. /TASS/. The European Commission, Spain and the United Kingdom have reached a political agreement on the status of Gibraltar after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on X.

"The Gibraltar agreement is already a reality," he said. "A historic agreement."

The Spanish diplomat met in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission, Great Britain and Gibraltar.

"The future agreement protects the respective legal positions of Spain and the United Kingdom regarding sovereignty and jurisdiction," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The main purpose of the agreement is to guarantee the future prosperity of the entire region."

"For this, all physical barriers, checks and controls of people and goods moving between Spain and Gibraltar will be eliminated, while maintaining the Schengen area, the EU single market and the customs union," a ministry source explained.

It added that the way is now open for the negotiating groups to quickly finalize the text of the agreement and begin the internal procedures leading to its signing and ratification.

Gibraltar was officially assigned to Great Britain in 1713 during the War of the Spanish Succession (1701-1714).

In 2002, when the residents of Gibraltar spoke out against the "joint sovereignty" of Spain and the United Kingdom, it received the status of a British overseas territory. The United Kingdom uses it as a military base. Spain does not recognize British sovereignty over Gibraltar.