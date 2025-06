SEOUL, June 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has offered his congratulations on the upcoming Russia Day to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol presented Kim's message to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Kim visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on May 9, which is Victory Day in Russia. He said that North Korea shared the significance of the celebration "with friends in its allied country."