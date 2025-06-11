US national intelligence chief says world is close to nuclear apocalypse like never before

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard warned the global community that the world is close to a nuclear holocaust like never before.

In a three-minute video of her recent visit to the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which sustained US nuclear bombing in August 1945, Gabbard addressed consequences of a nuclear attack and showed archive footage of victims.

She went on to say that modern nuclear weapons are way more powerful than the bomb used by the United States in 1945, and "a single nuclear weapon today can kill millions in just minutes."

"This is the reality of what’s at stake, what we are facing now," Gabbard said. "Because as we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers."

In her view, members of the political elite are convinced that they will have access to nuclear shelters and will therefore will not be affected by consequences of a nuclear blast.

"So, it’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness. We must reject this path to nuclear war, and work toward a world where no one has to live in fear of a nuclear holocaust," she said.