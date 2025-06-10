Protests against Trump’s migration policies continue in New York

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Hundreds of residents took to the streets of New York protesting against mass detentions of illegal migrants, a TASS correspondent reported.

People with Mexican, Palestinian, Israeli and Brazilian flags gathered outside a court building in Manhattan. They are also carrying banners, saying "Stop the deportation new," "We demand freedom, not deportation," and "America was created by immigrants."

Police reinforcements have been deployed in the area. The rally is peaceful, so law enforcers do not intervene.

A few dozens of people were detained during a similar protest on Monday. A crowd protesting against the US administration’s migration policies occupied the lobby of the Trump Tower skyscraper and refused to leave it.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the streets in response to the raids. The CBS report indicates that protesters tried to obstruct police activities, blocked roadways and threw rocks and firecrackers at officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Los Angeles police detained at least 56 people over the past weekend.

Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom, who later sued the US president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for sending in troops without his permission. According to the CNN TV channel, about 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles. The US Department of Defense sent about 700 Marines to respond to the unrest.