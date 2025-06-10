California governor files emergency lawsuit against military entering LA

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency lawsuit in court to block US President Donald Trump's decision to bring the Marine Corps and the National Guard to Los Angeles, according to a post on his X page.

"I just filed an emergency motion to block Trump’s illegal deployment of Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles. Trump is turning the US military against American citizens. The courts must immediately block these illegal actions," the governor wrote.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the streets in response to the raids. The CBS report indicates that protesters tried to obstruct police activities, blocked roadways and threw rocks and firecrackers at officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Los Angeles police detained at least 56 people over the past weekend.

Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting Newsom, who later sued the US president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for sending in troops without his permission. According to the CNN TV channel, about 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles. The US Department of Defense sent about 700 Marines to respond to the unrest.