BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The new EU sanctions package will include a ban on the use of the exploded Nord Stream pipelines, blacklisting banks and tankers, banning the EU countries from buying Russian oil and an attempt to lower the price cap for it, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a briefing in Brussels, presenting the draft of the 18th sanctions package.

"We will step up pressure on Russia including though further robust sanctions. Therefore, we are now proposing the 18t package of hard biting sanctions. We are targeting basically two sectors - the Russian energy and banking sectors," she said.

The sanctions will include a ban on European businesses from any transactions related to Nord Stream, blacklisting 77 tankers that transport oil despite attempts to impose a price cap, lowering the price cap for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel, blacklisting another 22 banks with a complete ban on transactions in the EU, and the introduction of new restrictions on the export of dual-use products and technologies to Russia.

Von der Leyen also tried to present the 18th package of sanctions as a way to force Russia to the negotiating table, despite the fact that they had started to develop these sanctions before the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine began. She did not mention any mechanisms or scenarios that would suggest the possibility of changing the sanctions regime.

In turn, the head of the EU diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas, expressed hope that Russia will run out of money by the end of the year after the introduction of new sanctions. Answering journalists' questions, she also tried to convince them that the sanctions "work" and that they should be patient for a little while longer until the cumulative effect kicks in.

New package

In addition, von der Leyen and Kallas promised to establish new export restrictions for 22 companies, not only from Russia, but also from China, Belarus and other countries, in order to try to reduce the effectiveness of Russian measures to circumvent sanctions. Contrary to expectations, no restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear exports were included in the draft 18th sanctions package.

Stages of adoption

Now these initiatives of the European Commission must be approved first by ambassadors, and then by the heads of foreign ministries of EU countries. The European Commission hopes to achieve this by the EU and NATO summits at the end of June.

As for the oil price cap, the EU intends to agree it with the G7 countries, since without it the measure will not have even a slight chance of success.

Von der Leyen also said that the European Commission is trying to coordinate its sanctions with possible new US restrictions, stating that she is in intensive contact on this issue with Senator Lindsey Graham, who authored the latest bill for new US sanctions against Russia.