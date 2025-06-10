Zelensky threatens to reveal information on Hungary’s alleged spy activities in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky claims that Kiev has proof of Hungarian intelligence agencies’ espionage activities in Ukraine and threatens to make them public if necessary.

When asked by a reporter about a recent detention of alleged Hungarian spies by the Ukrainian Security Service, Zelensky said that "Budapest sought to interfere in Ukraine’s domestic affairs in dozens of different ways."

"Most of the issues were resolved between us [Kiev and Budapest] quietly. Why did we make the current case public? Because we have more photos and videos from various meetings that Hungary's Military National Security Service (KNBSZ) organized in Hungary, and we will publish them if needed. I don’t want to threaten anyone but we have it all at our disposal, including information about the KNBSZ’s payments [to its agents]. We documented it all," Zelensky pointed out in an interview with the Hungarian media outlet Valasz Online.

He also claimed that the agent network had been operational since 2021, "while the study of military issues began in 2024 and 2025." "The latest transfer of information took place on March 25," Zelensky added.

Earlier, an unprecedented spy scandal erupted between Hungary and Ukraine. On May 9, the Ukrainian Security Service announced the detention of two individuals charged with working for Hungarian military intelligence in the Transcarpathia Region. In response, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian spies working under diplomatic cover at the embassy in Budapest, while Ukraine expelled two Hungarian diplomats from Kiev.

Budapest believes that the Ukrainian authorities took the steps to damage Hungary’s reputation before the entire European Union.