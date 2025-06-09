US seeks greater openness of China's markets, negotiations going well — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The negotiations between the United States and China on many issues, including the openness of its economy, are going well, American President Donald Trump said.

"We are doing well with China. I think we're doing very well. I'm only getting good reports," Trump commented on the trade negotiations held in London.

"China's not easy. We want to open up China. And if we don't open up China, maybe we won't do anything, but we want to open up China. It'll be a great thing for China, great thing for the rest of the world."

He did not elaborate on what he meant, allowing for the possibility of refusing to continue this kind of interaction with China.

China send Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng to negotiate with the American delegation, which includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and trade negotiator Jamieson Greer.

The mechanism of trade and economic consultations between China and the United States was established during negotiations in Geneva on May 10-11. At that meeting, Beijing and Washington agreed to partially reduce mutual duties, which exceeded 100% by May. On June 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump agreed that a new round of trade and economic negotiations should take place as soon as possible.