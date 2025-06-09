Trump says he plans no measures against Starlink system

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not plan any measures targeting the Starlink satellite communications system.

"No, I haven't heard that," Trump said, when asked whether the Washington administration was planning to reduce Tesla and Starlink services.

Both companies are ran by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who until recently led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, Trump and Musk had a heated public argument on social networks last week.

"I may move the Tesla around a little bit, but I don't think we’re doing that with Starlink. It's a good service," Trump added.

He did not specify what he meant by moving Tesla around, but said he had "a lot of locations" to do so.

The Starlink system is actively used by Ukrainian troops for communication.

On June 5, Musk and Trump traded sharp accusations on social networks, with Musk saying that without his support, Trump would never have won the election in November 2024. He also spoke in favor of impeaching Trump, criticized his initiatives on import duties and reduced state spending, and predicted a recession for the American economy in the second half of 2025.

In turn, Trump said that Musk had stopped fulfilling his duties effectively when he led the DOGE and "just went crazy." He threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, and cancel all subsidies.