Los Angeles would have been destroyed if not for law enforcement — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. The events in the US state of California had nothing to do with peaceful demonstrations, and Los Angeles would have been destroyed if not for the timely arrival of federal law enforcement units, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated," Trump said.

He accused California Governor David Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of incompetence. In his opinion, they should have told him "Thank you, President Trump, you are so wonderful. We would be nothing without you, sir."

"Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are "peaceful protests." Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know. We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

On June 6, mass detentions of illegal migrants began in Los Angeles. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were in custody on charges of violating migration laws. In response to the actions of law enforcement agencies, demonstrations began in the city. According to CBS, the protesters tried to obstruct the work of law enforcement officers, blocked the roadway and threw stones and firecrackers at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Police detained at least 56 people in Los Angeles over the weekend. Protests started in San Francisco as well, where around 60 people were detained on June 8.