United States, China started trade talks in London — Reuters

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. Delegations of the United States and China started the second round of trade negotiations in the capital of the United Kingdom, Reuters said, citing sources.

The Xinhua news agency also confirmed the fact of the start of discussions.

The Chinese side is represented by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are among members of the US delegations.

The mechanism of trade and economic consultations between the two countries was established in conclusion of negotiations in Geneva held from May to 11. Beijing and Washington agreed at the meeting to partly reduce mutual tariffs.