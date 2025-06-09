Astana waiting for Kiev’s answer on CPC attack — Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA, June 9. /TASS/. Kazakhstan continues waiting for an answer from Ukraine regarding the attack against the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that occurred earlier this year, official spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said at a briefing.

"Certainly, we will wait, if they deign to give an answer. We will wait. You may send this question to the Ukrainian side," the spokesman said. Kazakhstan "took all the required action through diplomatic channels," Smadiyarov said. "The answer is to be from the Ukrainian side then," he added.

Ukrainian armed units attacked the CPC’s Kropotkin Pump Station on February 17. The facility was damaged and shut down for maintenance. Oil pumping resumed, bypassing the station, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said before. In May 2025, CPC completed repairs at the station and brought it back online.