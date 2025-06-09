No decision yet on sixth round of talks with US, says Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI, June 9. /TASS/. Iran will announce the date and venue of the sixth round of talks with the United States to resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program at an appropriate time, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated.

"At this moment, I have nothing to share with reporters regarding the sixth round of negotiations. If a decision is made, it will be announced later," the diplomat said during a briefing.

He emphasized that "any proposal that does not take into account the interests and rights of the Iranian people, whether in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, or in terms of lifting illegal sanctions, is unacceptable."

"We will convey our own initiative to the other side through Oman once it is finalized. Certainly, it is in the interests of the US to take our proposal seriously," he added.

The fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the negotiating process, said that the talks yielded "some but not conclusive progress."

On June 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US special envoy Steve Witkoff had sent the Iranian authorities a comprehensive and acceptable proposal to resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program. According to the Axios portal, under the proposal Washington sent to Tehran on May 30, the Islamic republic will have to reduce its enrichment concentration to 3%. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on June 7 warned Iran against engaging in enrichment activities threatening Tehran with consequences from Washington otherwise.