Los Angeles police report looting in protest-affected areas

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. The Los Angeles Police Department has reported cases of store looting in parts of the city gripped by protests against mass detentions of illegal migrants.

"Business owners are reporting stores are being looted in the area of 6th St and Broadway. Officers are enroute to the location to investigate," the department posted on its X social media page. Local police have also requested residents to report any vandalism, damage or looting and photograph all damage.

Protests against mass detentions of undocumented migrants continue for the third day in Los Angeles. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller described the protests and riots in California as an uprising and criticized the stance of the Los Angeles police chief, who had refused to take part in mass migrant deportations. US President Donald Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops from California to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom. Troops began arriving in the city on the morning of June 8.

According to authorities, two police officers were injured on June 8. Law enforcement is attempting to reopen the city’s main highway, a section of which was blocked by protesters. Local media reports indicate that demonstrators have clashed with police, throwing bottles and stones at officers. Rioters have set at least five vehicles on fire.